Delta Charter’s baseball team picked up three wins at its tournament last week in what may be the final games of the season for the Storm.
On Saturday, Delta Charter defeated Rayville 17-1.
The Storm scored 17 runs in the first inning.
Chandler Harrison got the win.
Friday night, Delta Charter defeated LaSalle 7-1 as Landon Davis got the win, allowing only five hits.
Cole McGivaren and Payten Roberts had two hits each
On Thursday, Delta Charter defeated Bolton 9-1 as Storm pitchers Landon Davis and Preston Higgins held the Bears in check. Delta Charter scored four runs in the fifth inning.
DCS had four hits, as Payten Roberts singled and had a sacrifice fly to score Blake Grayson.
Chandler Harrison, Drew Brown and Cole McGivaren also singled.
With two runners on and one out, Chandler Harrison hit a single to left field and scored Drew Brown from third base for the third run in the inning.
Davis pitched three and two-thirds of an inning.
Davis struck out eight batters and gave up one hit.
Higgins entered the game in the fourth inning with two outs and finished with two strikeouts and two walks.
