Delta Charter's boys soccer team picked up a win, the Lady Storm fell on the road, while the Lady Storm basketball team suffered a road loss on Tuesday.
The Delta Charter boys soccer team blanked Riverside 8-0.
Senior Jacob Hawkins scored an amazing five goals. Hawkins scored six goals as a freshman against Red River.
Andrew Dillard added two goals, while Thomas Geoghegan scored one goal
The Lady Storm tied Riverside, 1-1.
Saige Smith scored Delta Charter's goal.
Delta Charter hosts Franklin Parish Thursday.
Delta Charter's girls basketball team fell to Avoyelles Charter 60-31.
Avoyelles Charter led 25-8 at the end of the first quarter and outscored DCS 12-0 in the second quarter.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 15 points.
Delta Charter competes in the Tensas Tournament this week.
