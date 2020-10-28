Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler was probably one of the few coaches in the state who didn’t mind coaching during Friday’s tornadic-like weather.
That’s because Wheeler missed Delta Charter’s previous two games because of a family member testing positive for Covid-19.
“It was good to be out there,” Wheeler said following the Storm’s 26-0 shutout win over Delhi Friday.
The win was the second straight for Delta Charter, which improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in District 2-1A.
The game was stopped in the first quarter because of lightning with the Storm leading 6-0 after a 25-yard Tre Griffin run. It was resumed at 10 p.m. and ended close to midnight.
“I was determined we were going to play,” Wheeler said. “The guys were fired up to get back out there.”
The weather also helped negate Delhi’s passing game.
“We were worried about their passing and tackling in open space against them,” Wheeler said. “But our defense did a tremendous job. Stephen (Collins) had them positioned in the right places.”
Juvari Singleton led the Storm defense with two sacks and tackles.
Griffin scored two touchdowns, while Kenzeric Hollins added two TDs.
“We controlled the clock most of the ballgame,” Wheeler said. “And we had good pressure on the quarterback.”
Delta Charter visits Tensas Thursday.
