Delta Charter boys down Vidalia By Joey Martin Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter’s boys defeated Vidalia 60-57 Tuesday at the Sicily Island Tournament.Vidalia led 12-5 after one period, but the Storm outscored the Vikings 18-11 in the second quarter to tie the game at 23-23 at halftime.Ronald Ellis Jr., led Delta Charter with 15 points, while Juvari Singleton added 12 and Tyrin Singleton 11. Chris Brooks paced Vidalia with 28 points. Trenton Davis added 25.Delta Charter’s girls defeated Sicily Island 53-28 Tuesday as the Lady Storm outscored the host team 16-7 in the first quarter.Both teams scored four points in the second period.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 23 points, while Jaden Boydstun added 15, all from 3-point land.In other Sicily Island Tournament action, Vidalia’s girls fell to Block, while Ferriday’s boys dropped its game to Franklin Parish, 46-35.Ferriday’s girls were scheduled to play Franklin Parish, but the Lady Patriots had to pull out because of COVID issues.Wednesday’s schedule had Delta Charter’s girls facing Ferriday, followed by Franklin Parish’s girls against Tensas. Vidalia's girls played Madison, followed by Madison's boys battling Tensas.Sicily Island girls battled Block, followed by Vidalia boys facing Sicily Island.Franklin Parish's boys faced French Settlement, with Delta Charter boys tangling with Block in the final game.On Thursday, December 30, Vidalia girls face Sicily Island at 11 a.m.Delta Charter girls take on Franklin Parish at 12:15 .m.Vidalia and Madison boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.. followed by Ferriday girls against Madison.Tensas girls take on Block at 4 p.m., followed by Sicily Island boys facing Block at 5:15 p.m.Ferriday boys battle French Settlement at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tensas against Franklin Parish boys in the finale.Admission to games is $10 