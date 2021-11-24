Christmas came early for Delta Charter athletics as the Storm sports teams have been moved to District 4-1A for 2022-23 and 2023-24 in the latest LHSAA proposal.
The Storm have been moved from District 2-1A where the Storm would have faced Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep, Ouachita Christian, River Oaks and St. Frederick to a district which now includes Block, Delhi, Delhi Charter, Sicily Island and Tensas.
The Storm went 4-0 against the teams they played now in their district this past season.
Delta Charter’s losses were to former district foes Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick and Cedar Creek. Oak Grove moved up to 2A.
“I am a happy camper,” said Delta Charter football coach Blake Wheeler. “It’s an absolute thrill to go into a season knowing you can compete for a district title.”
Oak Grove moved into Vidalia and Ferriday’s district, which will include General Trass, Mangham, Madison, Rayville and Beekman Charter, which will not compete in football in district.
D’Arbonne Woods petitioned to be in the same district with Vidalia and Ferriday, but that was denied by district principals.
“Our principal (Bernie Cooley) said if they would have replaced Beekman in all sports it may have been different, but that would have been a lot of traveling for basketball and baseball,” said Vidalia football coach Micheal Norris.
The Vikings will open 2022 at Sicily Island before hosting Cedar Creek.
Cedar Creek head coach Matt Middleton played Vidalia when he was at West Ouachita.
The Vikings host Buckeye in week four before hosting Ferriday in week five.
Ferriday will open its season against Richwood, dropping Alexandria after playing at ASH since 2017.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith said the site for the Richwood game has not been determined yet.
“We were going to play Plaquemine in week two, but they are now in a nine-team district so we may have to find someone else.”
Monterey High remains in Class 5B, but will welcome Avoyelles Public Charter, Harrisonburg and Rapides, while keeping Country Day University and Grace Christian.
“It’s going to be a lot different,” said Monterey basketball and baseball coach Eric Richard. “Rapides and Avoyelles are coming back in. It’s going to make our district tougher.”
