“This was the first time I was trying to figure out ways not to score,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said after the Storm dominated Beekman Charter 74-20 Friday for Senior Night in Ferriday.
Th 74 points is the most ever scored by a Delta Charter team in a game.
Wheeler was kneeling down on extra points and had third-team and fourth-team players in for a big part of the game.
The Storm, 6-2, amassed a school record in points and total yards of offense with 503.
“It was one of those nights where the guys came out and executed everything well,” Wheeler said. “Our offensive line made some big holes and our backs ran through them. The few times we threw the ball our receivers were open.”
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton carried the ball 11 times for 115 yards, and also completed 5-of-6 passes for 106 yards.
Otis Bates Jr., rushed for 137 yards on five carries.
Jared Barron caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Payten Roberts had nine carries for 120 yards.
Roberts and Davis Cooper totaled 10 tackles each.
Jestin Garrison had two interceptions, while Ronald Ellis Jr., picked off a pass.
Beekman Charter wide receiver Jalen Jones did break the school record for receiving yards with eight catches for 216 yards and one TD in the contest.
Wheeler said it was great to see a big win on Senior Night.
“I told the guys to go out and just have fun,” he said. “You only get to do this once. And they went out and played Storm football.”
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 5 in the Class A power rankings.
“This team is capable to making a good run in the playoffs if they stay focused,” Wheeler said.
