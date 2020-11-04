Delta Charter's contest with Tensas was moved up a day last week because of shortage of officials.
There was no shortage of scoring for the Storm, which cruised to a 44-6 win over Tensas Thursday in St. Joseph.
The win was the fourth straight over Tensas as the Storm, who began playing football in 2015, have scored at least 40 points against the Panthers the past four years.
It was also the second time in its short history Delta Charter has won three games in a row, as the Storm accomplished that feat Thursday night.
"I saw the guys having fun last night and playing ball together," Wheeler said.
The Storm improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in District 2-1A.
Delta Charter scored on its opening drive, but struggled on its next drive.
"They came out in a different kind of defense and it took us a little bit to get adjusted and see what t hey were doing," Wheeler said. "But once we did we started clicking. And our defense played very well. The only score they had came as a result of a special teams mistake of kicking it to a guy we should not have kicked it to."
Juvari Singleton was all over the place for the Storm, returning a kickoff 31 yards, picking off a pass and collecting tackles.
"Juvari was outstanding,' Wheeler said.
Jarron Barron caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kenzeric Hollins.
Hollins had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
Hollin also rushed for 99 yards.
Tre Griffin led the Storm with 125 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick Friday.
The contest against the Monroe school will be the final home game of the regular season for the Storm.
The Storm end their regular season on the road the next two weeks, at Cedar Creek and at Ouachita Christian.
