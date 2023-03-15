Delta Charter scored eight runs in the third inning on its way to a 10-6 win over Union Parish Thursday in Farmerville.
“We came to life in the third,” said Storm head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “That was a good win for us, and we played some good baseball. We still have a few things to fix, but I’m proud of the way we handled ourselves in that game.”
Lawson Reyes led the Storm with two hits.
Davis Cooper, Ethan Keith, Leyton Mullins, Tyrin Singleton, Gunner Smith and Kyle Whatley all had hits.
“We only had four strikeouts,” Kennedy said. “Our motto is to put the ball in play and create chaos.”
Keith got the win, going five innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11 with two walks.”
The Storm dropped two games in the Quitman Tournament Saturday.
Delta Charter fell to Calvin 9-8 as the Cougars scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Lawson Reyes gave up three hits over five innings, striking out three.
Kyle Whatley was 2-for-5.
Ethan Keith had a two-run double.
Riley Butts and Layton Mullins both singled.
Delta Charter fell to Castor 13-3.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves,” Kennedy said. “But I feel much better after Lawson was a bulldog on the mound.”
We did see some positive things over the weekend.”
Delta Charter will play in the Grace Christian Tournament Saturday, facing Northside Christian of Crowley and Welsh.
