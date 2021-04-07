Delta Charter’s baseball team scored 12 rums in the fifth inning to end its game with Block in a 12-2 win Monday at Delta Charter.
The Storm finished with 13 hits.
Block scored its two runs in the first inning.
Block is a very under-rated team,” said Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn. “They have some athletes and they are scrappy. We hit the ball well, but their outfield is really good. We had too many quick innings and let them hang around too long.”
The Bears finished with two hits.
Preston Higgins allowed two hits and stuck out nine, walking three over 3 2/3 innings.
Eli Brown pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and collecting on strikeout.
Jarred Barron doubled and singled twice for Delta Charter.Drew Brown doubled and singled.
Chase McGraw and Ethan Keith had two hits each.
Payten Roberts, Morgan Hawn and Juvari Singleton each finished with base hits.
Dexter Jefferson and Gary Stevenson had Block’s hits.
Mangham scored 13 runs in the first inning and Dragon pitchers Luke Curtis, Austin Lively and Josh Uchtmann held Delta Charter to one hit in a 13-2 win over the Storm on Thursday.
Eli Brown had Delta Charter’s only hit.
”We couldn’t throw strikes in the first inning,” Ozburn said. “They hit the ball well, also.”
Delta Charter visits Bastrop Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.