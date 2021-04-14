Delta Charter baseball coach Mason Ozburn was looking for a better effort from his team Monday at home against Harrisonburg than what he got last Thursday at Bastrop.
Mission accomplished.
Preston Higgins tossed a two-hitter and Payten Roberts went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in five runs as the Storm shut out Harrisonburg 10-0.
“That’s what I was looking for,” Ozburn said. “Preston did a great job on the mound, and we needed that.
The guys were much more disciplined at the plate.”
Higgins struck out six and walked one over five innings.
Higgins also singled and walked twice at the plate.
Eli Brown doubled and was hit by a pitch.
Drew Brown singled and was hit by a pitch.
Ethan Keith singled.
On Thursday, In the end, Ozburn was just happy to get out of Bastrop with a win.
Bastrop, a 4A school that had one total hit in a three-game series earlier this month, asked Ozburn to come up for a game after DCS lost a game.
The Storm defeated the Rams 5-3 in a game that was called after five innings because of no lights.
Ozburn said the conditions were not the best - no foul lines and a backstop area bigger than Liberty Park’s.
Storm players were also forced to swing at a lot of bad pitches because of the calling from behind the plate.
“It was not a good day,” Ozburn said. “We left the bases loaded twice. We did not play well at all.”
Eli Brown pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight.
Preston Higgins pitched the final inning, striking out three while allowing one hit.
Morgan Hawn collected two doubles. Higgins doubled and singled.
Ethan Keith and Chase McGraw had two hits each, while Blake Grayson singled.
The baseball playoff brackets will be released on April 25.
Log In
