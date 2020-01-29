Delta Charter dropped a pair of District 2-1A contests at Oak Grove.
The Lady Storm fell to the Lady Tigers in a low-scoring contest, 33-30.
Delta Charter's girls led 16-12 at halftime, but the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Storm 9-3 in the third period and 12-11 in the final period.
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 11 points.
"We played good defense, but couldn't get anything going offensively," said Lady Storm coach Ronald Ellis.
Delta Charter's boys fell to Oak Grove 76-51.
Delhi Charter's boys trailed 17-12 after the first period and only 35-31 at halftime.
Oak Grove outscored the Storm 22-6 in the third period.
"We just need about three more able bodies," said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. "Our guys played real hard, and I am very proud of the effort."
Trace Miller led the Storm with 16 points.
Delta Charter plays at Tensas Friday. The Storm host Ouachita Christian Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.