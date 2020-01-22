Delta Charter’s girls fell to Delhi 48-38.
The Lady Bears led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter , but the Lady Storm pulled to within 19-18 at halftime.
Delhi’s girls outscored Delta Charter 16-14 in the third quarter and 13-6 in the final period.
“That’s another game we should have won,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Elllis. “
Cloi Cummings led the Lady Storm with 15 points. Tia Jefferson added nine and Shyvlie Blaney seven.
“We had cut it down to a basket, but Shyvlie fouled out with four minutes remaining,” Ellis said.
Cummings collected 13 rebounds in the loss.
“Cloi had to bring the ball down the court after Shyvlie went out,” Ellis said. “We just have to move forward and put this behind us.”
The Storm boys fell to Delhi 104-47.
Delhi led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter and 55-26 at halftime.
Quatarious Jones led Delhi with 27 points, while LaDarrian Washington added 23.
Delta Charter plays at Oak Grove on Friday. The Storm hosts St. Frederick Tuesday.
