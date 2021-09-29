Delta Charter dropped its first game of the season as the Storm fell to defending two-time champion Oak Grove 42-8 at Oak Grove Thursday.
“Our young kids came in wide-eyed to the bright lights,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler.
Oak Grove led the Storm 28-0 at halftime.
“We played them to a 14-8 score in the second half, and they had their starters in,” Wheeler said. “We played a lot better in the second half. I challenged them at halftime about playing for pride, and they did.”
The Storm scored its lone touchdown in the final quarter as Juvari Singleton completed a 26-yard TD pass from Juvari Singleton to Ron Ellis.
The two teamed up on the conversion.
It was the first win for Oak Grove, which lost its first three games to Mangham, Ouachita Christian and Sterlington.
“It was good to get that first win,” said Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory. “That was the most physical Delta Charter team we have played. They really got after it. Their quarterback and No. 12 (Payten Roberts) are both hard-nosed players.”
Sophomore Corey Freeman finished the game with four carries for 80 yards.
“We’ve been waiting for him to break out,” Gregory said.
Cam Franklin ran for a touchdown for Oak Grove and had an interception.
Delta Charter hosts Sicily Island Friday for Homecoming.
