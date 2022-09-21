Delta Charter dropped its first game of the season Friday as the Storm fell to Glenbrook 54-6 in Linden.
Glenbrook, which recently joined the LHSAA after competing in the Mid-South Association of Indepent Schools, returned several starters from last year’s 9-2 team.
“They have a great team, and I give them a lot of credit,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “But if it could go wrong, it went wrong for us. Their offense is really good. They moved the ball on us all night.”
Delta Charter struggled offensively after quarterback Juvari Singleton was injured in the first quarter.
“To his credit he went back out there, but he wasn’t able to do a lot,” Wheeler said. “He is 70 percent of our offense.”
Singleton finished with 20 yards on 12 rushes, scoring the first touchdown of the game.
Singleton completed 10-of-16 passes for 95 yards with two interceptions.
“The wheels came off after Juvari was injured,” Wheeler said.
Otis Bates led Delta Charter with 74 yards on 13 carries.
Tyrin Singleton caught seven passes for 81 yards.
“Glenbrook is legit,” Wheeler said. “It was very similar to playing Ouachita Christian.”
Delta Charter has an open date Friday before hosting Lakeview on September 30.
“It’s a good time for us to work on a lot of things we need to fix,” Wheeler said.
