Delta Charter dropped a pair of games at Ouachita Christian Saturday in Monroe.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Ouachita Christian 59-53, while the Lady Storm suffered a 58-21 setback.
Delta Charter’s boys fell behind early, trailing 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.
But the Storm outscored the Eagles 17-4 in the second quarter for a 33-25 advantage.
OCS outscored Delta Charter 14-5 in the third period and 20-15 in the final stanza.
Ouachita Christian made 60 percent of its 3-points shots, while the Storm made 18 percent from beyond the arc.
“We just don’t have enough bodies,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “And we don’t have enough experience down low. But we are getting better and I like our competitiveness.”
Kavarius Whitehead led DCS with 22 points. Trace Miller added 15 and Ny’Kell Brooks 12.
The Lady Storm fell behind OCS 21-2 in the first quarter and were outscored 16-3 in the second period.
“They’ve got a real good team,” said Delta Charter head coach Ron Ellis. “And they don’t have just one good player. They dressed out 25.”
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 15 points and six rebounds.
