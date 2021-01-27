Delta Charter’s soccer teams came away scoreless from two games at Ouachita Christian in Monroe.
The Lady Storm fell 5-0, while the Delta Charter boys were shut out 8-0.
“The girls were down 1-0 at half against the No. 1 team in the state,” said Delta Charter head coach Christal McGlothin. “My striker got a red card right after halftime and they scored four more goals because I had to play down a player.”
The girls are 7-6-3 on the season.
Delta Charter hosts Rapides Saturday for Senior Night.
That game was postponed from Friday because of bad weather.
