Ouachita Christian's boys outscored Delta Charter 22-8 in the final quarter to break open a close game, defeating the Storm 57-35 Tuesday in Monroe.
OCS led 21-15 at halftime.
Luke Spillers led the Eagles with 20 points.
The Lady Storm fell to Ouachita Christian 77-28.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 12 points.
Delta Charter plays at Delhi on Tuesday and closes out the regular season at Cedar Creek on February 11.
The Storm's game with Sicily Island Friday were canceled because Sicily Island's basketball team is in quarantine.
Monterey was scheduled to play Harrisonburg Tuesday, but Harrisonburg had to make up a district game.
Monterey hosts Grace Christian Friday in a boys game only because Grace Christian does not have a girls team.
Monterey closes out the regular season on February 12 at Oak Hill.
