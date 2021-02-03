Delta Charter ended its home basketball schedule with a pair of district losses to Tensas Parish.
The Lady Storm led Tensas 17-16 after one period, but when starting guard Shyvlie Blaney injured her back and had to sit out the second quarter, the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Storm 19-3 for a 36-20 advantage.
Tensas outscored Delta Charter 31-22 in the third period.
Blaney led the Lady Storm with 32 points despite missing the second quarter.
Carlee Short added eight points for Delta Charter.
Tensas’ boys defeated Delta Charter 62-42.
Semaj Davis led Delta Charter with 14 points
Delta Charter plays at Jena Thursday, travels to Delhi on Tuesday and ends the regular season at Cedar Creek on February 11.
