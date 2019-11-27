Delta Charter ended its season Friday against the big-play White Castle Bulldogs, falling 32-6 in White Castle.
The Storm finishes its season at 4-8.
“Our 18 kids went down and battled hard,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “I am really going to miss this senior class. I am really excited about their futures. They will be successful in whatever they do. Hopefully they learned some things from us. It’s always tough to say goodbye to a senior class. This one will surely be missed.”
Delta Charter saw its chances of pulling off an upset against the No. 3 team hindered on its first possession when running back Tre Griffin went down with an injury and had to leave the game. Griffin rushed for 151 yards the previous week against Plain Dealing and had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“That took a little wind out of our sails,” Wheeler said. “But we still battled back.”
Delta Charter would lose Chandler Harrison in the third quarter when he was hit late on the back of the neck.
“It was just one thing after another,” Wheeler said.
White Castle led 6-0 after one period of play, connecting on a 90-yard pass from Keith Landry Jr., to Tahj Favorite.
The Bulldogs went up 12-0 on a 35-yard run by Marcus Williams.
Delta Charter used a fake punt to get a first down on its next possession, but was unable to capitalize.
White Castle went up 18-0 with a minute remaining in the first half as Williams scored on a 48-yard run.
“That guy is really something special,” Wheeler said.
Delta Charter spoiled the shutout as Kavarius Whitehead scored on a 35-yard run with a minute remaining in the game.
White Castle hosts East Iberville on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.