Delta Charter’s baseball team came up short of the state tournament as the No. 4 Storm fell to No. 12 Slaughter Community Charter 10-6 Friday in St. Frencisville.
The Storm received a first-round bye before blanking East Iberville 10-0 in the second round.
Slaughter upset Lincoln Prep in the first round and Logansport in the second round to earn the home game.
“It was just one of those days,” said Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn. “We just didn’t show up.”
The Storm finished its season at 9-13.
Delta Charter scored two runs in its first at-bat.
“We started out great, but it went downhill after that,” Ozburn said.
Slaughter scored one run in the first inning and three in the second.
The Knights added five in the fourth.
Slaughter finished with three hits, Delta Charter committed five errors.
The Storm collected five hits, led by Blake Grayson with two singles. Grayson was also hit by a pitch.
Ethan Keith and Preston Higgins singled and were hit by pitches.
Eli Brown singled and drove in two runs.
Slaughter had 10 batters walk and two hit by pitches.
Slaughter advanced to play No. 1 Oak Grove in the semifinals in Sulphur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.