Delta Charter’s first playoff game in the Select Division IV turned into an unforgettable one as the Storm fell to Hanson Memorial 48-46 Friday in Franklin.
Delta Charter, playing as a Select school for the first time ever, was the No. 21 seed, while Hanson Memorial is the No. 12 seed, and will visit No. 5 St. Mary’s Friday.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler battled the flu the whole week prior to the playoff game Friday.
He may have been just as sick watching how close his team came to the upset win.
“It was a battle, and a game we had so many chances,” Wheeler said. “It was one of the top five games I’ve ever coached in. I don’t think Hanson expected us to come out and give that type of effort.”
Hanson Memorial led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Following a long run by Ronald Ellis, Delta Charter got on the scoreboard on a 5-yard run by Juvari Singleton.
The Storm collected a safety to pull to within 14-8 in the second quarter.
“They rolled out to pass, and our pass coverage was good enough for our defense to track him down in the end zone,” Wheeler said.
After getting the ball back, Juvari Singleton ran five yards for the score, and passed to Jaydon Griffin on the conversion for a 16-14 Storm lead.
Hanson Memorial went up 20-16 on a 60-yard punt return by Loren Wells.
Singleton’s 8-yard pass to Tyrin Singleton put the Storm up 22-20
Wells answered with a 50-yard run to put the Tigers up 26-24.
“He was their top dog for sure,” Wheeler said. “He was fast and physical.”
Gabe Baker then scored from 20 yards out to put Hanson Memorial up 33-24 at halftime.
A 15-yard run by Juvari Singleton pulled the Storm to within 33-32.
Hanson went up 33-32 on a 15-yard TD run.
A Tiger pass play put Hanson Memorial up 40-32.
Delta Charter tied the game at 40-40 on a touchdown pass, and Singleton hit Griffin on the conversion.
With seven minutes to play, Baker scored on a long run to put the Tigers up 48-40.
With one minute remaining, Singleton passed 50 yard to Tyrin Singleton to pull the Storm to within 48-46.
The Storm came up short on the conversion attempt to tie the game.
Our kids played their guts out,” Wheeler said. “It’s tough to lose this way. Anytime you lose in the playoffs it is tough. There can only be one state champion though. It happens to a lot of people. It is one of those things. They should not hang their heads. They played with great pride, heart and emotion. they gave everything they had. I couldn’t ask more of them.”
Delta Charter finished the year 5-5, with three one possession losses.
“We’ve got all our skilled people back, we just have to replace four offensive linemen, which will be tough,” Wheeler said. “But we’ve got guys capable of doing that. We just need to finish games off next year.”
