Delta Charter trailed Delhi Charter 14-0 at halftime of the Delhi Charter Jamboree Friday, but outscored the Gators 8-6 in the second quarter to fall 20-8.
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton scored on a 5-yard run, while Payten Roberts ran in the conversion.
“We didn’t play well at all in the first half, but I think when the guys realized they can play varsity football in the second half, it was much better,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We had a couple of turnovers that killed drives, but we moved the ball. Delhi Charter is a good-sized, physical team.”
Delta Charter plays at D'Arbonne Woods Friday.
D’Arbonne Woods went 1-5 last season with its only win being a 36-30 defeat of Beekman Charter.
Delta Charter also announced its home game with Delhi on September 10 has been moved to Thursday, September 9 in Ferriday.
