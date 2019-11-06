Cedar Creek scored 28 points in the second quarter after Delta Charter held a 14-7 first quarter lead to key a 49-14 win over the Storm Friday night in Ferriday.
“We started out good, but then we didn’t play our best ball,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler.
Delta Charter’s Kavarius Whitehad passed 41 yard to Kenzeric Hollins for one DCS score, while Whitehead scored on a run for the other Storm TD.
Peyton Roberts kicked two PATs..
Delta Charter’s second touchdown came after a fumble recovery by at the Cougar 20-yard line.
The Storm recovered a fumble at the Cedar Creek 23-yard line, but were unable to capitalize.
“We had fourth-and-seven and I went for a field goal,” Wheeler said. “If it would have been fourth-and-five or less we would have gone. We missed it and then they went down and scored.”
Whitehead passed for 53 yards and rushed 19 times for 77 yards.
Delta Charter finished with 157 total yards in offense.
Chandler Harrison led the Storm defense with nine tackles, while Cole Beard finished the night with eight.
Delta Charter, sitting at No. 18 in the Class 1A poll, hosts Ouachita Christian in its final regular season game Friday.
