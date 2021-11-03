With its playoff hopes on the line, Cedar Creek came out firing on all cylinders, blanking Delta Charter 57-0 for a Homecoming win in Ruston Friday.
The Cougars, now 5-3, were sitting at No. 18 in Division V, with the top 16 making the playoffs.
“They played as if they were on a mission,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. “They were very physical on both sides of the ball. We had no answer for them.”
Delta Charter, 6-3, is assured a home first-round playoff game, but can put itself in good shape for a first-round bye with a win over St. Frederick, which is also battling for a playoff spot in Division IV.
“The system is broke,” said Cedar Creek head coach Matt Middleton. “We need to win out and have a couple of things happen to be able to get in.”
Middleton’s son, Caden Middleton, threw four touchdown passes, including a school record long 92-yarder to Ladd Thompson.
Matt Middleton met with then Delta Charter principal Clovis Christman in June of 2013 before Delta Charter actually opened its doors. He unofficially accepted the job as head coach, but came back the next day to say he couldn’t take it.
Middleton is in his first year at Cedar Creek after coaching at West Ouachita.
Lane Thomas returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter for an 85-yard touchdown.
Thomas got the Cougars on the board with a 34-yard TD reception from Middleton on the Cougars first possession of the game, capping a two-play, 44-yard drive.
“They came in with a completely different look,” Middleton said. “They loaded the box to stop the run. So we went to the pass.”
After Webb recorded the first of three interceptions on the night by the Cougars defense, Middleton found Bryce Rushing for a 12-yard TD pass and then converted the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. It capped an 8-play, 54-yard scoring drive.
Worthey scored the first of his two touchdowns on the night on a 9-yard run with 1:48 to play in the first quarter. Davis Long’s extra point made it 21-0 in favor of the Cougars.
A blocked punt led to another Cougar score as Cedar Creek got the ball on the Storm 11-yard line before Middleton found Rushing for a second time and another score. Rushing converted the two-point conversion again for a 29-0 lead.
On a third down and 10 play from the Cougars own 8-yard line, Caden Middleton found Ladd Thompson on a 92-yard touchdown pass — the longest pass play in Creek history.
“They were playing man coverage,” said Middleton. “And we threw a bang post into the boundary. Ladd won on inside leverage with no safety over the top.”
Thomas took the opening kickoff and raced 85 yards to paydirt and a 50-0 lead.
Webb added the final score of the night on a 65-yard run.
Delta Charter plays at St. Frederick Thursday.
The LHSAA playoff brackets for all divisions will be released on Sunday.
Delta Charter was upset by LaSalle in the first round last season.
