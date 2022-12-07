Delta Charter falls to Claiborne Christian By Joey Martin Dec 7, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter dropped a pair of games against Claiborne Christian in Ferriday Friday.The Lady Storm fell to the Lady Crusaders 39-37.Delta Charter led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. Clairbone Christian outscored Delta Charter 13-3 in the third period.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 23 points.“We’re not playing bad basketball, we just need some wins,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis, whose team fell to 2-4. “We’re playing bigger schools, but there’s room for improvement.”Claiborne Christian’s boys outscored Delta Charter 19-9 in the second quarter in a 76-63 Crusader win.Delta Charter led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 28 points. Ellis also grabbed 10 rebounds.Tyrin Singleton added 14.“We just weren’t prepared,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “We’re going to be spending more time on man-to-man defense. We’re going to get this ship right.”Delta Charter split a pair of games against Madison Parish Thursday.The Lady Storm defeated the Lady Jaguars 50-24. “That was a good game for us,” Ellis said. “The girls played well together.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, while Chyann Lee added 18, hitting 8-of-11 field goals.Ellis grabbed nine rebounds in the win.Mikayla Matthews and Kenzeria Glasper had five rebounds each.Delta Charter’s boys fell 71-53 against Madison.Ronald Ellis and Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter with 14 points each. Ellis also led DCS with seven rebonds and four steals.Jalen Watson added 12 points.Sophomore Jaydon Larry led Madison with 15 points.Delta Charter’s girls contest against Peabody scheduled for Ferriday Tuesday was cancelled because Lady Warhorse coach Gary Stewart — a former all-State player at Vidalia — had the flu.Delta Charter plays at Claiborne Christian Friday. 