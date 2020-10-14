Defending Class 1A state champion Oak Grove sloshed to a 38-0 win over Delta Charter Thursday in Ferriday.
The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
Delta Charter was playing without head coach Blake Wheeler, whose daughter tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Wheeler will continue to be quarantined this week and will miss Delta Charter’s contest Friday at Sicily Island.
“It was unbearable,” said Wheeler, who watched the game by livestream.
Oak Grove turned three Delta Charter fumbles into scores.
“My blood pressure spiked a few times,” Wheeler said. “We were excepting a rough night. The kids played hard. It is what it is when you play a team like that. At least we came out of the game relatively healthy.”
Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux was coaching in Wheeler’s absence.
Comeaux was actually on the sidelines two years ago when Wheeler had a week-long virus and stayed up in the press box during Delta Charter’s 68-31 loss to Oak Grove in Ferriday.
“The kids responded well to the last-minute change,” Comeaux said. “We had a few plays that worked, but we would cough it up at the end of them. I would have liked to have been more well-prepared, but these things happen, especially now. The main thing is the health of our staff and their families.”
Oak Grove’s first touchdown came on a 13-yard run by Deuce Clement with six minutes remaining in the opening period.
A DCS fumble led to a 24-yard TD run by Ron Craten.
Craten added another 24-yard TD run late in the first quarter. James Clack added his second PAT kick.
Another Storm fumble led to a 13-yard run by Bud Holloway with seven minutes remaining in the first half.
Da’marin Porter scored on a 40-yard run late in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 32-0 halftime advantage.
Oak Grove’s only score of the second half came on a 9-yard run by Zach Hegwood with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Delta Charter visits rival Sicily Island Friday for a District 2-1A game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.