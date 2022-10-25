Delta Charter falls to Delhi By Joey Martin Oct 25, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter led Delhi 38-20 going into the final period in Delhi Friday when the wheels came completely off, and the Bears rallied for a 40-38 win.“It’s by far one of the most disappointing losses I’ve had,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “Whatever could go wrong, went wrong.”“It was pretty crazy,” said Delhi head coach Landry Carter. Delhi, 4-3, scored the winning touchdown with 30 seconds remaining as Jay Wright scored from five yards out.Late in the third quarter, Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton left the game with an ankle injury.“Our offense is catered around him,” Wheeler said. “In 1A, when you lose a key player it effects the whole team.”Delhi scored on a punt return by Wright, and recovered an onsides kick in the final minutes.“It just snowballed,” Wheeler said. “After their quarterback went down we got the ball on a couple of turnovers,” Carter said. “We had some things happen in our favor.”Singleton finished the game completing 13-of-17 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 140 yards and three TDs.Tyrin Singleton caught seven passes for 41 yards and three extra point conversions.Jaydon Griffin had five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.Jaden Ivy finished the game with eight tackles.Delta Charter, 4-3, hosts Delhi Charter Thursday.Delhi plays at Sicily Island Thursday. Tags Touchdown Extra Point American Football Sport Juvari Singleton Delhi Pass Blake Wheeler Jay Wright 