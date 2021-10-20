Ouachita Christian senior wide receiver Tristan Wiley entered Friday’s game at Delta Charter in pursuit of several school records.
The Air Force commitment left the game with one less to achieve.
Wiley caught seven passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Mark Laird’s 238-yard performance against Oak Grove in 2010 in a 56-8 win over the Storm Friday in Ferriday.
OCS improved to 7-0, while Delta Charter fell to 5-2, it’s only other loss coming to Oak Grove.
Wiley also has the third-highest with 228 yards against Calvary last year.
Laird had 215 receiving yards against Vidalia in 2010.
“We felt like we could do some things with one of the best wide receivers in the state,” said OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh. “They have some young defensive backs and we felt like Tristan could get behind them.
Our offensive line gave Landon (Graves) plenty of time, and we were able to convert.”
Delta Charter lost defensive back Davis Cooper early when he was hit in the chest. Cooper is expected back for Friday’s game with Beekman Charter.
“You can only do so much thing to cover a kid like that,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. He’s special. And their quarterback was putting it on the money.”
Wiley is fifth all-time in pass receptions with 118, third in TD pass receptions at 30 and is ranked 15th in all-time all-purpose yards at 3,209.
Wiley also ranks 11th in interception return yards with 140.
The Eagles turned the ball over on their first possession at their own 42-yard line.
The OCS defense held, and the Eagles took over on their own 20-yard line.
Chad Strickland then busted a run up the middle for 58 yards to the Storm 22-yard line.
Graves took a low snap and ran into the end zone on an 11-yard scoring play. Samuel Harrell added the point after with 8:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Delta Charter then went on an impressive 14-play, 88-yard drive, converting a fourth-and-one at the OCS 27-yard line.
Four plays later, Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton scored on a 5-yard run and passed to Curtis Bullitts, who bulled into the end zone on the conversion for an 8-7 Storm lead with 35 seconds remaining in the opening period.
“I wish we could have had a few more like that,” Wheeler said.
“So much on defense is about placement and angles,” Fitzhugh said. “Delta Charter did a good job on their angles. We were able to see some things, and improve and our defense adjusted well.”
On the first play of the second quarter, Graves and Wiley connected on the first of four first half TD scores, this one covering 40 yards.
Graves finished 10-of-10 for 264 yards and four TDs.
After Peyton Roberts of DCS punted the ball to the OCS 5-yard line, the Eagles marched 95 yards in six plays as Zach White had four straight runs covering 44 yards, with the final nine increasing the OCS lead to 21-8 midway through the second quarter after Harrell added the PAT.
Graves and Wiley connected on a 79-yard TD play on the next OCS possession with 4:09 remaining in the first half.
Following a 25-yard punt return by Wiley, Graves and Wiley combined for a 19-yard TD play with 3:20 to play in the first half.
A 37-yard punt return by Wiley set up the final score of the first half, as Graves and Wiley teamed up again, this time for 48 yards to give the Eagles a 42-8 halftime advantage.
White added a 1-yard run in the third period, with Spencer Elkins adding the PAT.
Tucker Stutts completed the scoring with a 4-yard run with Elkins adding the kick.
OCS hosts Tensas Friday, while Delta Charter welcomes Beekman Charter.
“Delta Charter has a really good team,” Fitzhugh said. “I believe they will do well in the playoffs.”
“We aspire to be like Ouachita Christian one day,” Wheeler said. “I have so much respect for Coach Fitzhugh and his staff. I was proud of our kids for playing hard throughout the entire game.”
Delta Charter hosts Beekman Charter Friday for Senior Night.
“We have to get re-focused,” Wheeler said.”There’s a lot of things we have to get cleaned up. We’re not where we want to be.”
