Delta Charter ended its regular season with a 41-6 loss to Ouachita Christian Friday in Ferriday.
“They have a great program,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “They are tough to beat any year, but this year they have a senior-laden groupThey should go a long way in the playoffs.”
The Storm end the regular season at 3-7 and are ranked No. 19 in Class 1A power rankings. The Storm will play at Plain Dealing in a first-round playoff contest Friday.
Ouachita Chrisitan ended its regular season at 9-1, with its only loss coming to Sterlington.
The Eagles led 21-0 in the first quarter.
“This team has been the most focused team all year,” said OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh. “They have been the most consistent and solid group I’ve had in a long time. We got off to a good start offensively and defensively.”
The Eagles have only given up 10 running plays for more than 12 yards all year long against 1A opponents.
“We returned 10 starters from last year and that has made a big difference,” Fitzhugh said. “This team is very mission-minded.”
The Eagles, seeded No. 5 in Dvisions IV, host Sacred Heart Friday in a first-round contest.
“This is the first time we are hosting a first-round playoff game since 2015,” Fitzhugh said.
OCS led Delta charter 34-0 at halftime.
Kavarius Whitehead passed for 106 yards and rushed for 63, scoring on a 35-yard run in the final period.
Chandler Harrison led Delta Charter with 10 tackles, while Cole Beard added seven.
