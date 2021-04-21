Delta Charter moved its home game with St. Frederick in Monroe to Sterlington a day later on April 14 because of consistent rain.
The Storm seemed to leave their bats behind in a 12-2 loss to the Warriors.
“Our guys just didn’t seem to be focused,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn. “And we were having a hard time throwing strikes. It was a tight strike zone and Drew Brown and Preston Higgins threw 170 pitches. St. Fred swung the bat well. And we made too many fielding errors and had mistakes on routine plays.”
Eli Brown had two of Delta Charter’s four hits, both doubles.
Blake Grayson and Juvari Singleton both singled.
St. Fred pitcher Alex Rightsell, who is also the starting quarterback on the football team, pitched all six innings, striking out eight and walking none.
Delta Charter played at Franklin Parish Tuesday.
The Storm hosts Ouachita Christian Thursday for Senior Night.
Delta Charter is ranked No. 5 in Class A, and should pick up points against Franklin Parish and Ouachita Christian, which should lead to a first-round bye before hosting a second round game. The brackets will be released Sunday.
“I feel great about where we are,” Ozburn said. “If we get the bye we can rest some arms. Now is the time to be playing at our best, and go out and compete like we are capable of competing. Our goal is to get back to Sulphur.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.