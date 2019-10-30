St. Frederick scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and held Delta Charter to 127 yards in total offense as the Warriors defeated the Storm 41-7 Thursday in Monroe.
“I told the guys last Monday that this would be the best defensive line we’ve faced all year, and they found that out,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “That front four is one of the best in the state. And they are a unit that works well together.”
The game was moved up a day because of inclement weather on Friday.
The Warriors' Nelson Sparks returned a fumble 38 yards for a score in the first quarter.
Delta Charter's only score came with three minutes remaining in the game as Kavarius Whitehead scored on a 58-yard run. Payten Roberts kicked the point-after.
Pat Johnson of St. Frederick returned a punt for a touchdown and also scored on a 38-yard fumble return.
“I wish him the best in the future because he needs to be playing at the next level,” Wheeler said. “We’re certainliy glad to see him graduating.”
DCS hosts Cedar Creek Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.