Delta Charter’s boys host Merryville Friday at 6 p.m. in a Class 1A playoff contest.
The Storm is seeded No. 15, while Merryville is No. 8.
Merryvile is 8-19, while the Storm are 10-17, having dropped their last seven games.
“I think it’s a good matchup for us,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “Of course, everybody is going to be bigger than we are, but they are not really that big. We’re going to come out and play man-to-man, and I believe we have a great chance.”
The winner of the Delta Charter-Merryville game plays at No. 2 Delhi in the second round. Delhi received a first-round bye.
“It’s good to have a playoff game at home right off the bat,” Crawford said. “We just have to have the right team show up and play four full quarters.”
Ferriday High faces a familiar opponent in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs as the No. 29 Trojans face district foe and No. 4 Madison Friday in Tallulah.
“After all the things we have been through this year, I’m just glad to be in the top 32,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis, who has only two of the same starters from the beginning of the year for personnel reasons.
The Trojans are 10-12, having dropped a 56-52 game to Tensas last Wednesday.
Madison is 24-2. The Jaguars defeated Ferriday 69-45 in Tallulah and won by forfeit when Ferriday was involved in a post-game altercation at General Trass.
Ferriday also had to forfeit a game because of COVID.
“We’re playing house money now,” said Davis, who is in his first season as head coach. “All the pressure is on Madison. We have never played a complete game.We’re going to try and take the air out of the basketball.”
The Ferriday-Madison winner takes on the winner of No. 13 Many and No. 20 Pine.
Monterey High’s boys basketball coach Eric Richard will be making a return trip to Stanley after the boys drew the Panthers in a Class 1A first round playoff game.
Stanley, located in Logansport, is No. 14 in Class 1A, while Monterey is No. 19.
The Monterey girls lost to Stanley’s girls Thursday in a first-round playoff game at Stanley.
“I should have just rented a cabin,” Richard said.
Stanley is 12-17, while Monterey is 18-9, but dropped five of their last seven games.
“We actually changed things up a little bit last week,” Richard said. “We have to come out more aggressive, especially on the road. We want to be the most aggressive team on the floor.”
Richard said he feels the Stanley matchup is a good one for his team.
“Looking at their scores I believe we can be competitive with them,” Richard said. “I like the matchup. We just have to go out and play our game and play well.”
The winner of the Monterey-Stanley game travels to No. 3 Zwolle.
Vidalia High’s boys ended their season on a bright note, defeating Jena 50-41 Friday at Vidalia.
The Vikings finish their season at 10-15, winning three of their final five games. The Vikings finished ranked No. 35, three spots from making the playoffs
“We were playing our best ball at the end,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith. “We should have played that way the entire season.”
Vidalia led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter before Smith emptied his bench.
Trenton Davis led Vidalia with 13 points, followed by Louis Jordan and Chris Brooks with 12 points each.
