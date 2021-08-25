Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler is counting on posting some wins this season.
But he’ll be more happy with a normal season.
Last year, the Storm finished 3-3, having its last three games cancelled by COVID-19 before being upset by LaSalle in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“I’m excited to get on the field without all the restrictions,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully it stays that way. It’s the new normal.”
The Storm entered the playoffs as a No. 13 seed, while LaSalle was No. 20.
LaSalle lost to White Castle in the second round.
“They got their entire offensive line back for our game,” Wheeler said. “I looked out there and was wondering who those guys were. I don’t know anyone who enjoyed last year except for the state champions.”
Wheeler is looking to replace running back Tre Griffin, who rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns in six games.
Kenzeric Hollins is another big hole at quarterback after rushing for 541 yards.
Wheeler will have sophomore Juvari Singleton behind center and senior Payten Roberts at running back, along with Tyrin Singleton.
Senior Jarred Barron returns at tight end.
Wheeler has big holes to fill on the offensive line with the loss of Will Procell, Luke Roberson and Drew Brown, but believes the offensive liner can still be a strong point of the team.
The offensive line will consist of junior Aidan Ferguson, senior Chase McGraw, junior Clay Roberson, sophomore Parker Blaney, Jalen Ivy and Trey Watts.
Roberson is recovering from a shoulder injury.
“Jalen will be doing a lot of puling for us,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully our line can open up some holes.”
Senior Jestin Garrison will be the top target at wide receiver.
Roberson is gone on the defense line while Drew Brown was a key stopper.
Brown led Delta Charter with 46 tackles with 31 solo stops.
Roberson collected 20 tackles, freeing up DCS linebackers to make several stops.
Barron and senior Curtis Bullits will be at the defensive end positions. The defensive line also consists of Roberson, Noah Skipper and Tim and Titus Harrell, along with Ivy and Jace Neal.
Bullitts collected 39 tackles, 32 which were solo last season.
Roberts totaled 32 tackles, 22 of which were solo.
Linebackers are McGraw and sophomore Davis Cooper on the outside and Roberts, Tyrin Singleton and sophomore Otis Bates Jr., on the outside.
The defensive backfield consists of Juvari Singleton, senior Jestin Garrison and Ron Ellis Jr.
Roberts will handle the kicking.
“We’ve got 15 freshmen, and some of them are going to have to be baptized by fire,” Wheeler said. “They will see a lot of early playing time. That’s why we go hard in workouts and in practice.”
Depth will once again play a big key.
“We have to stay healthy,” Wheeler said. “I feel confident in these kids. It’s a good group and they all want to be the guy who doesn’t let the other guys down.”
Delta Charter opens its season at D’arbonne Woods.
