Delta Charter’s girls soccer team tied Franklin Parish 1-1 Friday in Ferriday for the second time this season after falling to the Lady Patriots 1-0.
It was the first game for the Lady Storm following the Christmas break.
“We worked on fundamentals and technical skills all week long after being off close to two weeks,” said Delta Charter girls coach Christal McGlothin. “It really paid off. They implemented everything we worked on into the game. I couldn’t be more proud. The girls fought hard and gave 100 percent start to finish. We are now moving into district play and looking for more wins to boost our power rankings.”
Cailey Geoghegan scored Delta Charter’s goal, tying the game with 20 minutes remaining in the game. Cailey had the only goal for us with Chloe having the assist.
Chloe Smith assisted Geoghegan on the goal.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Glenmora 8-0 on Thursday and to River Oaks 7-1 on Friday. Both were district games.
Lane King scored Delta Charter’s goal against River Oaks.
“We’re struggling right now because of injuries and people out sick,” said Delta Charter boys coach Jeremiah Rios. “It has definitely presented a lot of challenges.”
Delta Charter’s girls fell to Menard 3-0 in Alexandria Monday.
“We just did not play well as a team,” McGlothin said. “They just wanted it more. We lacked fundamentals and ended up with three injured players.”
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Menard 8-0.
Delta Charter plays at Wossman Thursday. The Wolves play at Grace Christian Monday.
