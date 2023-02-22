Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Sacred Heart of Ville Platte came into Monday’s second-round Division IV select playoff game with Delta Charter in Ferriday determined to make it a low-scoring game.
It worked for a while. Until Lady Storm senior Chyann Lee took over.
The Lady Trojans used up at least 45 seconds on their possessions in the first quarter, which ended with Delta Charter up 9-6.
But Lee scored 12 points in the first half, all on driving layups, as the Lady Storm forced Sacred Heart out of their offense.
“Chyann has been the best overall leader I have ever had here,” Ellis said. “She runs our offense and defense, and keeps the team positive.”
Lee said she wasn’t near ready to hang up her uniform.
“We had never been to the quarterfinals, so I didn’t want to turn in my jersey,” Lee said. “Studying the film, I studied how they rotated and the gaps they were leaving open. I just went after those gaps. I knew it was time to go hard rather than go home.”
Delta Charter outscored Sacred Heart 16-8 in the second quarter on its way to a 48-39 win.
“Ally (Atwood) and Madysen (Grover) were all over the place on defense,” Ellis said.
The Lady Storm travel to No. 1 Southern Lab Thursday in a quarterfinal contest.
The Lady Storm defense forced turnovers which led to fast breaks finished off by Lee.
“Our defense was really good, the way we rotated and talked to each other,” Ellis said. “We just had trouble making shots early.”
Lee helped Delta Charter pull away in the second quarter with her drives to the basket. Roniya Ellis hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining in the first half to put Delta Charter up 23-11.
Southern had a first-round bye before defeating Convenant Christian 69-17 Monday.
“We are going to have to have everyone step up Thursday,” Ellis said. “It’s a big challenge, but one we’re excited about.”
The winner of the quarterfinal contest advances to Marsh Madness in Hammond against the winner of Ouachita Christian and Central Catholic.
Highland Baptist faces Hamilton Christian, while Northwood-Lena hosts Cedar Creek in other quarterfinal play.
Delta Charter is in its first season as a select school.The Lady Storm won their first district championship this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.