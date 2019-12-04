Delta Charter ‘s girls outscored Port Gibson 15-9 in the third quarter on its way to a 35-30 win over the Lady Blue Waves in Port Gibson on November 26.
The Lady Storm trailed 10-8 after one period, but outscored the Lady Blue Waves 5-4 in the second quarter and 15-9 in the third quarter.
Shyvlie Blaney scored 20 of Delta Charter’s 35 points. Tiara Jefferson added nine.
“That was a good win for us,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “We still need to gel some more and not come out passive. But we’ve got time for that. We know what to work on.”
Delta Charter’s boys fell to the Blue Waves 69-47.
Port Gibson led 11-10 after one period before outscoring the Storm 22-12 in the second quarter for a 33-22 advantage.
Trace Miller and Ny’Kel Brooks led Delta Charter with 18 points each.
The Lady Storm played at Avoyelles Charter Tuesday. DCS boys and girls will compete in the Tensas Tournament this week.
Delta Charter boys and girls play Vidalia Thursday, the Storm boys face Sicily Island Friday and DCS boys and girls play Franklin Parish Saturday.
