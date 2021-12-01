Delta Charter’s girls soccer team went 1-1-1 at the Pineville Rebel Cup last weekend.

“It was a good tournament,” said Lady Storm coach Christal McGlothin. “It was good for our girls to get some experience.”

The Delta Charter boys went 0-3 in the Pineville tournamentt.

Delta Charter’s boys are coached by Jeremiah Rios, who is in his first season as boys soccer coach at DCS

The DCS girls tied with Leesville 1-1 in their first game Friday.

Emma Graves scored Delta Charter’s goal, while Addie Johnson allowed only one goal on a penalty kick by Leesville.

Delta Charter blanked Buckeye 7-0 Friday night.

Johnson had the shutout in goal.

Chloe Smith got the hat trick with three goals, and also had two assists.

Graves scored two goals and added an assist.

Caliey Geoghegan scored two goals, and Saige Smith had two assists.

“We have 10 seventh- and -eighth-graders,” McGlothin said. “So it was good to get them some experience.”

Delta Charter fell to Grant 4-1 in their final game.

Graves scored the only goal for the Lady Storm, while Smith had the assist.

Delta Charter’s boys lost to Leesville 8-0, fell 6-4 to Buckeye before finishing with a 6-0 loss to Bolton.

Delta Charter hosts Buckeye Friday as part of the West Ouachita Tournament, before playing two games in Monroe Saturday.

Delta Charter’s soccer teams played at Franklin Parish Tuesday.

The results of those games are in today’s A section.

Delta Charter hosts Tioga on December 10 before traveling to Bolton on December 13.

  

