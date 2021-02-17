Delta Charter's girls will host a first-round playoff game, while Monterey's Lady Wolves will travel to Choudrant for a first-round contest.
Delta Charter, the No. 16 seed, hosts No. 17 LaSalle Friday at 6 p.m. in Ferriday.
If the game is unable to be played on Friday, it will be moved to Saturday.
The Lady Storm are 6-11 on the season. LaSalle is 9-13.
"Everything worked out good for us to have a home playoff game," said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. "We're hoping for good support for the girls. It makes a big difference."
Ellis said LaSalle has decent size and one good ball-handler.
"They are scrappy," Ellis said. "Their one ball-handler runs the show. They don't seem to handle pressure well."
The winner of the Delta Charter-LaSalle game faces top-ranked East I'berville.
Monterey, 8-8, is the No. 21 team out of 24.
Choudrant, 16-11, is No. 12 in the power rankings.
Monterey coach Eric Richard said the first-round game is scheduled for Thursday, but could be postponed until Friday or Saturday.
Monterey graduated nine seniors from last year's team.
Richard said his team is going in with the attitude of having nothing to lose.
“That’s kind of been the way we’ve been playing the last two months,” Richard said. “Obviously, they have a good basketball team. But every time we step on the basketball court is another opportunity to gain more experience. It’s a one-game season now and you never know what can happen. I know our girls are ready to play.”
The boys bracket will be released next week.
Richard, who also coaches the boys, said Monterey's scheduled tune-up game with Hornbeck at Louisiana College on Friday has been cancelled.
The winner of the Monterey-Choudrant game will meet No. 5 Anacoco in the second round.
Delta Charter’s boys are currently No. 23 in the Class A power rankings.
Monterey boys are currently No. 16 in Class B.
Anacoco received a first-round bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.