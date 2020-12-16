Delta Charter’s girls made history Friday as the Class A school posted a 3-1 win over Franklin Parish in Ferriday. It was the first-ever win for a Lady Storm team over Franklin Parish, which had beaten Delta Charter 3-1 on December 8.
“It was a great game and a big win for us coming off a loss to them earlier in the week,” said Delta Charter soccer coach Christal McGlothin. “This definitely gives our girls a boost of confidence they need right now.”
It was also the first game for Shyvlie Blaney as goalkeeper. Blaney is also point guard for the Lady Storm basketball team. She just helped lead the Lady Storm past Epps Friday afternoon before joining the soccer team.
“Shyvlie really proved herself,” McGlothin said. “After the first goal scored, she said ‘Mrs. Christal, I’m sorry, but it won’t happen again.’ Those words held true. That was the only goal she allowed. I had many girls who stepped it up this game. We still have some improvements to make before beginning district play. But, this group of girls are very hardworking and determined, which makes my job easy.”
Chloe Smith led Delta Charter Friday with two goals, while Cailey Geoghegan added a scoring kick. Ally Crofford had two assists, while Emma Graves finished with an assist.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to West Ouachita 5-0 Friday.
Delta Charter’s girls soccer team improved to 4-2-1 with an 8-0 shutout of Wossman Thursday in Ferriday.
Graves scored three goals and had two assists for the Lady Storm.
“Emma has really come on for us,” McGlothin said. “We played well, but we can play much better. One problem we’ve had is not having a full team with the girls and boys because of COVID-19. We’re hoping to get completely healthy soon.”
The contest lasted 44 minutes by mercy rule.
Smith and Olivia Lancaster had two goals each. Lily McCarthy added a goal.
Geoghegan, Crofford, Jaci McFarland and Smith each had an assist.
Alexis Yates started in goal for Delta Charter, while Ava Gillespie preserved the shutout.
The Delta Charter boys were scheduled to play Peabody, but the Warhorses were unable to play, which led to River Oaks coming to Ferriday.
The Mustangs defeated Delta Charter 5-1.
Zac Clayton scored Delta Charter’s lone goal.
Delta Charter will compete in the Grace Christian Tournament Saturday.
Delta Charter’s boys and girls team host Tioga on Tuesday.
The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m.
Delta Charter will compete in the Grace Christian Tournament Friday and Saturday in Pineville at the Ward 9 Complex before taking off for the Christmas holidays. District play begins January 4, 2021 as Delta Charter will host Glenmora in boys and girls action. The Lady Storm are 5-2-1 on the season going into Tuesday, while the Storm are 0-5.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.