Delta Charter's Ally Crofford scored three goals as the Lady Storm shut out Grant 7-0 in Dry Prong Monday to kick off the season.
Delta Charter's boys played to a 0-0 tie with Grant.
Christal McGlothin is coaching the boys and girls after serving as an assistant coach.
'It's been a challenge," said McGlothin, who had to shut down practice last month after testing positive for COVID-19. "We practiced every day but Thanksgiving last week and they had a great attitude and I am very proud how hard they are working."
Olivia Lancaster added two goals, while Chloe Smith and Cailey Geoghagen scored one each.
"We only lost one senior from last year, so we are building off of that," McGlothin said. "This team has real potential. We can not only make the playoffs, but we have the type of team that can a home playoff game. That's what we are working for right now."
Lancaster plays goalie for the Lady Storm.
Will Procell kept Grant from scoring as goalie in the boys game.
"We lost eight seniors off the boys team last year, so we are building up again," McGlothin said. "We are playing a lot of seventh graders and eighth graders. The future looks real good."
Delta Charter hosts Bunkie Thursday before playing in Lafayette Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.