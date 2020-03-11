Delta Charter went 1-2 at the Hurricane Tournament in New Orleans this past weekend.
“We played three 5A schools and could have been 3-0,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn. “We have one bad inning and we can’t overcome that. We seem to settle for a few runs each game when we get them. But it was a good experience. I challenged our guys to be able to face adversity.”
Delta Charter defeated L.W. Higgins 13-3.
Payten Roberts doulbed and singled. Preston Higgins, Chander Harrison and Landon Davis had two singles each.
Delta Charter fell to St. Augustine 13-6.
Storm pitchers walked 13 batters as the Purple Knights scored eight runs in the fourth inning.
Drew Brown doubled and singled, while Cole McGivaren, Eli Brown and Payten Roberts each singled.
The Storm fell to Thomas Jefferson 6-5 as the Jaguars used a sacrifice fly to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Landon Davis singled twice for the Storm. Zach Clayton tripled and Drew Brown doubled. Roberts and Blake Grayson both singled.
“We led that game 4-0, but they kept scratching away,” Ozburn said.
Delta Charter hosts its own tournament this weekend.
The Storm plays Bolton Thursday at 6 p.m.
Delta Charter welcomes Higgins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and faces Rayville at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
