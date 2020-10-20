Delta Charter posted its first win of the season, defeating rival Sicily Island 38-32 in a District 2-1A contest in Sicily Island.
The Storm was without head coach Blake Wheeler, who was in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and missed his second straight game.
"I am so proud of these guys," Wheeler said. "We had a good lead at halftime, but Sicily Island fought back. But that's the way these rivalry games go."
Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux led the Storm for the second straight week.
Comeaux has served as head coach twice for Delta Charter, with both contests against Oak Grove. Wheeler missed the Oak Grove game two years ago because Wheeler had a virus and was limited to staying in the press box.
"It was a great win," Comeaux said. "It was nip-and-tuck the whole way. Our kids stepped up and made some plays. I was very pleased with the effort."
Sicily Island scored first, but the Storm scored the next three times for a 24-8 halftime lead.
The first Storm score was set up by a quick pass from Kenzeric Hollins to Jared Barron, who turned the pass into a 23-yard gain.
Sicily Island jumped out to an early 8-0 lead but Delta Charter scored two touchdowns and added two two-point conversions for a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Delta Charter added another touchdown and two-point conversion late in the second quarter with a 24-8 halftime lead. The Tigers responded with a touchdown and a two-point conversion of its own to make it a 24-16 game at the 9:41 mark of the third quarter.
The Storm went up 30-16 with 5:30 left, only to see the Tigers score just eight second later to cut the lead to 30-24. Delta Charter looked like it was on its way to a double-digit victory after a touchdown with 3:31 left for a 38-24 lead.
However, Sicily Island would not go away quietly as it answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion of its own with 58 seconds to go to trail by just six points once again, 38-32. However, the Storm recovered the onside kick and held on for the win.
Delta Charter quarterback Kenzeric Hollins had a career night, rushing for 196 yards on 19 carries.
Juvari Singleton rushed 10 times for 91 yards.
Tre Griffin, playing with a hobbled knee, rushed for 47 yards.
Payten Roberts had 42 yards on 10 carries.
Sicily Island senior John Polk started at quarterback in place of his brother Austin, who dislocated his hip against Ouachita Christian.
John Polk finished 10-of-16 for 233 yards and two TDs with no interceptions.
Garyarrius Cooper had a 45-yard TD reception and collected nine tackles on defense.
Maurice Humphries of Sicily Island scored on a 17-yard run.
Devin Kerry raced 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Tigers.
Jaylen Robinson caught a 50-yard TD pass. Xavier Bates led the Tiger defense with 10 tackles.
Delta Charter (1-2, 1-1) hosts Delhi for Homecoming Friday at 7 p.m. Sicily Island (0-3, 0-2) visits St. Frederick Friday.
