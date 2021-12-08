Delta Charter played three games in three days last week as the boys went 1-2, while the girls 2-1.
On December 1, Delta Charter’s boys fell to Delhi Charter 65-43.
Amir Cooper led the Storm with 12 points.
The Lady Storm defeated Delhi Charter 36-30.
Roniya Ellis scored 19 points, while Chyann Lee netted nine.
Delta Charter’s boys defeated Claiborne Christian 76-73 on December 2.
Ronald Ellis Jr., netted 26, while Amir Cooper scored 14 and Jalen Watson added 12.
The Lady Storm fell to Claiborne Christian 48-25.
Roniya Ellis scored 10 points for Delta Charter.
Delta Charter fell to Madison 67-46 on Friday.
Ronald Ellis Jr., scored 19.
Delta Charter’s girls defeated Madison 46-44.
Roniya Ellis scored a season-high 27 points.
“We played four games in four days last week and went 3-1,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “I’m happy with that . We had some rough times, but played through them. That time on the court helped and I think we are coming together.”
Delta Charter split two games with Family Community Christian School in Winnsboro Monday.
The Storm boys defeated FCCS 69-52.
Ellis led Delta Charter with 19 points. Tyrin Singleton added 15 and Juvari Singleton 10.
The Lady Storm fell to FCCS 57-26.
Jaden Boydstun led Delta Charter with nine points.
Delta Charter plays at Claiborne Christian Friday in Monroe. The Storm host FCCS Tuesday,.
