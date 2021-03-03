Delta Charter’s boys basketball team ended its season in Janesville Friday as the Storm fell to Block 60-46 in a Class 1A first round playoff game.
“The team that wanted it won it,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “We picked the worst night to play our worst game of the year.”
Delta Charter, the No. 21 seed, finishes its season at 4-12.
Block, the No. 12 seed, faced No. 5 Oak Grove Tuesday in a second-round contest.
Block led by seven at halftime. The Storm cut that lead to three going into the final period, when Block pulled away.
“They made a lot of second and third shots,” Crawford said. “We did a poor job of blocking out.”
Zavion Green led Block with 14 points, Dexter Jefferson added 13 and Jaden Jones 10.
Oak Grove was one of eight teams to receive a first-round bye.
Sicily Island, the No. 16 seed, defeated Centerville 65-61 in overtime.
Xavier Bates led Sicily Island with 34 points.
“It was a great win for our program and an exciting game,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers.
The Tigers fell to top-ratedNorth Central 94-25 on Monday.
Tensas Parish, the No. 8 seed, received a first-round bye and faced No. 9 Grand Lake on Tuesday.
Grand Lake defeated East Beauregard 105-33 in a first-round game on Friday.
