Delta Charter coaches Geary Crawford and Ronald Ellis should be just about ready for anything this season.
Crawford, the Storm boys basketball coach, and Ellis, the Lady Storm coach, had to deal with COVID-19 and an ice storm that forced Delta Charter to put in a new gym floor for the second time in three years.
“There’s no use crying over spilled milk,” Crawford said. “We just need to get in there and get after it.
Delta Charter’s boys finished 4-12, falling to Block 60-46 in a first-round contest last year.
Ellis has to fill several starting positions. Senior Amir Cooper saw plenty of playing time, while senior Jestin Garrison returns after missing most of the season with an injury
Parker Blaney is the lone junior.
Sophomores expected to see plenty of action are Juvari Singleton, Ronald Ellis Jr. and Amorian Grey. Tyrone Edwards is a freshman.
“We scrimmaged Natchez and Madison this summer and held our own,” Crawford said. “We won’t see a lot of teams better than that. We won’t be as big as last year. We’ll certainly miss Trace Miller in the middle, but we have some good kids who play hard.”
The Lady Storm finished 6-12, losing five games to cancellations because of COVID.
Delta Charter was the No. 16 seed and drew No. 17 LaSalle in the first round in a game that had to be moved to Jena.
The Lady Storm lost that game 45-30.
Ellis is a big void at point guard after the loss of Shively Blaney, the 2020 All-Parish Player of the Year who averaged 228 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2-0 assists a game.
“I’m waiting to see who that person is who will step up,” Ellis said. “Chyann (Lee) did a good job at the end of last year.”
Senior Jaden Boydstun returns to the team after sitting out last year. Newcomer Carlee Comeaux is the other lone senior.
Other juniors besides Lee are Carlee Short, Jolee Dillard and Kenzeria Glasper.
Sophomores are Kayven Atwood, Mikayla Matthews and Madyson Grover. Freshmen are Roniya Ellis, Allison Atwood and Garacie Hale. Sarah Jackson is an eighth-grader.
