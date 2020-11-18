After losing his top two seniors from last year, Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford will be counting on seniors Trace Miller and Thess Baker this season, along with junior Jestin Garrison, who missed all of last season with a football injury.
Delta Charter pushed West St. John to the limit in a Class 1A first-round playoff game last year, falling to the Rams 64-57 to finish their season at 6-16.
Miller averaged 15.5 points a game and 4.0 rebounds last season.
“Trace has really been working on his game,” Crawford said. “He’s going to be one of the best players in the district. Thess is 6-9 and he’s a big 6-9.”
Crawford also welcomes guar Amir Cooper, who had to sit out last season after transferring from Tensas Parish High.
Crawford is also excited about senior Semag Davis.
“He puts his heart and soul into it and he leads bigy hustle,” Crawford said.
Crawford said his team has been limited in practice because of Covid-19.
“It’s almost like starting over,” Crawford said. “But it won’t take too long to get refreshed. We’re going to hit it hard. We want to get better early in the year and really be ready to go hard when district starts.”
With two seniors and no juniors, Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis knows his young players will have to grow up fast.
“We’re going to have to have some girls step up,” Ellis said.
Senior guard Shyvlie Blaney led the Lady Storm in scoring last year with 14.6 points, and averaged 3.8 assists per game.
Senior guard Tiara Jefferson was the only other returning Lady Storm player to see significant action.
Sophomore Chyann Lee saw playing time last season.
Other sophomores are Kierra Washington, Carlee Short, Kenzeria Glasper and Jolee Dillard. Freshmen are Kennadi Hargrave and Kayven Atwood.
The Lady Storm finished went 7-18 last season, falling to East Beauregard in the first round.
“It’s been tough not being able to get in the gym last summer and being limited in practice,” Ellis said. “We have to come out and play tougher this season to compete.”
