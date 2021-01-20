Delta Charter's girls basketball team went 2-2 over the past four games, but it's the one loss that stays with Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis.
On Saturday, Delta Charter jumped ahead of Delhi 17-4 in the first quarter, but the Lady Bears fought back, eventually outscoring the Lady Storm 10-2 in the final period to pull out a 40-37 win in Ferriday.
"We had a lot of turnovers, especially in those last three minutes," Ellis said. "That was a tough loss."
Shively Blaney led Delta Charter with 17 points.
On Thursday, Delta Charter defeated Sicily Island 51-27.
Blaney scored 29 points, while Tiara Jefferson added 11.
The Lady Storm fell to Ouachita Christian 76-12 on January 12.
Jefferson led Delta Charter with six points.
Blaney scored a career high 34 points in a 62-48 win over Tensas on January 9.
Blaney was 10-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line.
"I'm still trying to find a decent rotation," Ellis said. "I have to find a way to get our starters more time to rest."
Delta Charter's boys defeated Ouachita Christian 52-41.
Trace Miller led the Storm with 19 points. Eighth-grader Tyran Singleton scored nine.
"We played good defense," said Geary Crawford.
Delta Charter's boys fell to Sicily Island 62-53.
Miller led the Storm with 17. Singleton added 13.
"We got into foul trouble and turned the ball over too much," Crawford said.
The Storm fell to Delhi 56-37.
Miller scored 14 for Delta Charter while Singleton added eight.
Eric Washington scored 28 points for Delhi.
Delta Charter has been without post player Thess Baker for several weeks after he injured his knee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.