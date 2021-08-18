Delta Charter will host Block Friday at 6 p.m. in a scrimmage, while Vidalia High will travel to Buckeye in preparation for the upcoming season.
Ferriday High is in quarantine after a player tested positive.
The Trojans were set earlier to scrimmage at Sterlington, but when Trojan head coach Stanley Smith found out Neville was also going to be involved, he pulled out.
“We play Alexandria the first week and Bastrop the second, so we don’t need to be scrimmaging Sterlington and Neville,” Smith said.
Ferriday would have been unable to compete in a scrimmage Friday anyway.
A Trojan player was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 9 and the team has been in quarantine.
Ferriday will resume workouts on Monday.
“We’re just trying to keep everyone engaged,” Smith said.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said he is anxious to see his team in pads going against someone else.
“We want to see how our offense comes together and if we can move the ball effectively,” Wheeler said. “On defense, we want to see guys following their assignments and tackling well.”
Wheeler said he will also be looking at young players for depth.
“That’s always a struggle for us, but this year it is a little better. We just want to come out of the scrimmage healthy and see some good things.”
Delta Charter will compete in the Delhi Charter Jamboree against Delhi Charter and River Oaks on Friday in Delhi.
Vidalia High is scrimmaging at Buckeye in Deville at 6 p.m..
“Friday is going to be good,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “We want to make sure everybody knows where they are going, how to get there, and the effort they show when they get there. We want to see our kids competing. And we want to see who can play different positions.”
Norris said he has been pleased with the effort given in preseason practices.
“We’re going to find out what we need to work on more and who needs more coaching,” he said. “There are some guys who don’t practice well, but are completely different when they are in game situations. We will get a good look.at that Friday.”
Vidalia will host its annual jamboree on August 28.
The jamboree will kick off at 4 p.m. with the first of six one-quarter games.
General Trass, the surprise team of 2A last year, faces Sicily Island under new coach Curtis Shavers at 4 p.m.
Ferriday, making its first appearance in the Vidalia Jamboree in several years, takes on Tensas. General Trass faces Block in the third game.
The final two games will have Vidalia taking on Tensas, and the Vikings facing Block in the finale.
