The annual Delta Charter Softball Camp will be held June 14-16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Delta Charter softball field. The camp is for any girl at any school and for all ages.
Registration is $50 per player and players are responsible for glove, cleats, bat and water bottle. Registration can be held at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or by calling Lady Storm head coach Jeannie Crnkovic at 601-888-5708.
The coach is hosted by Crknovic, the DCS softball team and former players.
Registration can be done at the school or send a text with child’s name, age and T-shirt size to Beach or call the school at 757-3202.
Make checks payable to Delta Charter School.
Call Crnkovic for any questions.
