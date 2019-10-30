With Select School powerhouses Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian remaining on Delta Charter’s football schedule, Storm head coach Blake Wheeler decided his team needed to get more physical.
The Storm host Cedar Creek Friday at 7 p.m.
The Cougars are 6-2 — 3-0 in road games.
DCS is 3-6.
Delta Charter is ranked at 19 in the Class 1A power rankings. This year the top 24 teams advance to the playoffs after nearly everyone advanced the past few years.
Cedar Creek is No. 9 in Division 4 power rankings for select teams.
Ouachita Christian is No. 5.
“I told the guys we really have to step it up to get to where we want to be in the playoffs,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. “Our backs are against the wall. We’re getting back to being more physical in practice, trying to match the physicalness of the teams we are going to play. Football is a tough contact sport. And we’ve been proud of the way they have responded.”
